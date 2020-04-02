Stone pelting in Indore: Sherni doctors reach miscreants' den again, residents apologize

Indore: The brave hearts of the health department Dr Trapti Katdare and Dr Zakiya Sayyed, who were assaulted by the residents of Tat Patti Bakhal on Wednesday, again reached the same area on Thursday and screened more than eight people there.

Both the doctors were somewhat shocked after the incident but after the assurance of Collector Manish Singh, CMHO Dr Praveen Jadia and DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra, the lady doctors performed their duty again in the same area. CMHO Dr Jadia has termed both the lady doctors as ‘Sherni’ of Health Department when they both reached to the same area again.

“It was a nightmare for us. We were fortunate enough that we fled from the scene anyhow with the help of Tehsildar Hooda sir. It was for the first time when we heard such language and saw a mobbed that pounced," Dr Trapti told Free Press.

She said that they were so scared that they did not get enough sleep through out the night.

“Initially, we didn’t tell our family members about the incident and remained quiet as didn't want them to panic but when they saw the video, we had to give in. The families were scared and initially disallowed us to return to the strife-torn area,"she said.

However, the family members, especially Dr Trapti’s husband supported her and told her not to be scared of such people and to continue serving the nation.

“After the support of family, officers and the residents of city, we dared to go in the area again,” she said adding “I believe that the attack on us was pre-planned as large number of crowd gathered in blink of a moment. People were supporting for last three days but suddenly they turned violent and attacked on us. It might be possible that they were in influence of some fake social media posts.”

People started apologizing now

After strict action by the police against those attacked on doctors, people of Tat Patti Bakhal apologized to the health team on Thursday. People there were pacified by the local leaders after which they apologized us and assured to help us in screening.

“We told them they have come to support them. We reached the area with heavy police force,” she added.