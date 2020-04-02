After Indore stone pelting, women conducting survey in Rajasthan's Tonk manhandled, abused by mob

On getting the information police and administration officials rushed to the spot and helped the survey team to get out of the area.

An FIR has been lodged against the crowd and ten named persons in the Kotwali police station. The police have arrested ten persons named in the FIR while efforts are being made to identify the others. Those who have been arrested are Sainunnisa, Farzana Qureshi, Sajida, Sannu, Saeed Qureshi, Chand Qureshi, Anwar Ali, Shakur Bhai, Azam Khan and Dildar.