After Indore stone pelting, women conducting survey in Rajasthan's Tonk manhandled, abused by mob

A government survey team of five women conducting contact tracing survey in the Kalipaltan area falling under the Kotwali police station area of Tonk were attacked by a mob. They were manhandled, abused, threatened and their survey records were snatched by the mob. The team comprised of members from the education department and women, child development department.
The team was conducting a door to door survey after four members of the Tablighi Jamaat who attended the Nizamuddin Margaj were tested positive in Tonk and curfew was imposed. Around 30 to 40 persons, including men and women, surrounded the team and started attacking and abusing them. The incident took place in the Muslim dominated area Kali Paltan Deewani Ka Kuan.
On getting the information police and administration officials rushed to the spot and helped the survey team to get out of the area.
An FIR has been lodged against the crowd and ten named persons in the Kotwali police station. The police have arrested ten persons named in the FIR while efforts are being made to identify the others. Those who have been arrested are Sainunnisa, Farzana Qureshi, Sajida, Sannu, Saeed Qureshi, Chand Qureshi, Anwar Ali, Shakur Bhai, Azam Khan and Dildar.
