Almost half of Delhi's coronavirus cases are from the Nizamuddin cluster, reveals Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi has recorded 219 novel coronavirus cases of which 108 have been related to the Markaz Nizamuddin incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. Out of the total number of cases, 29 others had links to those who had come from abroad, he added.
He added that in total there have been four deaths in the national capital. Of these, two had links to the Tabhighi Jamaat event.
Giving a further breakdown, Kejriwal said that 202 people were in stable condition. Six people have so far been discharged, while one had relocated. Kejriwal said that one patient was now on ventilator, while five others were on oxygen.
Kejriwal said that the virus had not yet started actively begun spreading in Delhi. he however added that those who had attended the Markaz event are still being tested. If some of these people test positive, Kejriwal said, that Delhi would have to re-evaluate the situation.
"It is possible that in the coming days the numbers in Delhi might rise," he warned.
Even as people are being urged to stay home and observe social distancing amid the lockown, not everyone has the same luxury. The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 5000 each would be transferred to the accounts of auto, taxi, e-rickshaw, RTV and Gramin Sewa drivers and all those plying public service vehicles.
"This might take between a week and 10 days to implement," Kejriwal added.
Across India, about 2000 people have so far tested positive for the virus. the death toll has crossed 50 as of Thursday.
