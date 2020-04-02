Almost half of Delhi's coronavirus cases are from the Nizamuddin cluster, reveals Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi has recorded 219 novel coronavirus cases of which 108 have been related to the Markaz Nizamuddin incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. Out of the total number of cases, 29 others had links to those who had come from abroad, he added.

He added that in total there have been four deaths in the national capital. Of these, two had links to the Tabhighi Jamaat event.

Giving a further breakdown, Kejriwal said that 202 people were in stable condition. Six people have so far been discharged, while one had relocated. Kejriwal said that one patient was now on ventilator, while five others were on oxygen.