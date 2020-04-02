Coronavirus in New Delhi: Healthcare staff at Hindu Rao hospital accuse authorities of threatening them for resigning

The drama over the resignation of doctors and nurses of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) amidst the coronavirus pandemic continues. After journalist Vidya Krishnan shared a circular confirming the same, she was cricised by Varsha Joshi, Commissioner North Delhi Municipal Corporation for not taking both sides of the story before tweeting.
However, the news was also shared by Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, Ex-President, RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi. National President, Progressive Medicos & Scientists Forum(PMSF). He alleged that the doctors and nurses were being threatened by the administration for disciplinary action. "On what basis do they take action? Doctors are under no obligation to work without protective equipments," he tweeted.
The tweet was subsequently shared by Congress spokesperson Ranjeet Singh Surejwala, who said, "Shocking and Unbelievable! Doctors at Hindu Rao Hospital run by North Delhi Municipal Corporation resigning in absance of Personal Protection Equipments! Is BJP run NDMC or Kejriwal Govt aware of this huge public health crisis?"
One doctor, Nishant Sagar, tweeted the following, "Been working as assistant professor at NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital, not received salary since the day I joined ( almost 3 months). Doctors are at forefront in this trying time & are at utmost risk. Least the govt could do is give salary on time. (sic)"
Earlier, Varsha Joshi, the Jt Municipal Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation asked journalists to look at both sides of the story before drawing any colnclusion. "(1) This order was issued against directions of DHA and without the knowledge of Additional Commissioner abd Commissioner. Disciplinary action will be taken for this disobedience.
"(2) From my side, ANY unwilling worker is MORE than welcome to resign. Especially in a pandemic.
"(3) Only a couple of contract doctors have expressed a desire to leave. Their applications will be processed tomorrow itself. Plainly, their contract WILL NOT BE RENEWED IN FUTURE.
"(4) The only remotely covid related activity presently going on in HRH is screening, for which more than enough PPE kits are available. More PPE kits are being procured directly from the manufacturers. We will evidently never undertake any activity which risks our staff.
"5) The gentleman who originally tweeted the order, Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary, is no longer with HRH and has no locus standi in this matter except a desire to create unrest. Action will be initiated against him under appropriate provisions of law in view of Epidemic Diseases Act.
"(6) HRH has a long history of political gameplaying which came to almost a standstill over the past one year. Plainly there are forces interested in starting off again. I will not tolerate this. HRH doctors always and will continue to proudly serve the city and the nation.
I would request Vidya ji to take views from both sides before tweeting sensational news items at a time when the entire world is fighting a difficult war. Everyone needs to be on the same side here. Or we all lose. Thank you and Good Night."
