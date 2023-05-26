State & Indore topper Mradul Pal with 98.8%

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mradul was in Lucknow, as the result was declared. His parents gleamed with pride and emotion, as they heard the news.

“We called him up and saw our son on the video call to share the great news,” Harishankar Pal, his father, a maintenance personnel, said. His mother was teary eyed when she was her son as the state topper.

Mradul wants to make his mark in the world by doing some innovations and supporting his family. “My parents have supported me and helped me become the state topper, but hopefully, this is just a start as I want to achieve many more dreams,” Mradul said.

State’s second &; first among girls,

Prachi Gadwal with 98.6%

Prachi Gadwal topped among the girls and overall stood second. “I wanted to learn well and be prepared for future classes, so I focused on consistency in studies,” she said.

She dedicated 3 hours every day other than school and tuition classes to achieve good marks. “I believe focus and dedication help us achieve all our goals,” Prachi said.