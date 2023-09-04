State’ First International Standard Swimming Pool Awaits Inauguration By CM | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's first international swimming pool is ready and the Indore Development Authority is waiting for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate it.

“There are a total of two pools in the swimming pool complex located at Piplyahana Square. Apart from racing and the diving pool a large and shallow swimming pool is also there for teaching swimming to children,” officials added.

The fee to be paid for learning to swim has not decided yet. The firm which has got the responsibility for maintenance will decide it.

Solar lights at campus

The entire pool campus will eventually run on solar energy. However, currently 250 KW electricity connection has been taken by the IDA. In the next phase, it will be fully powered by solar panels.

Pool specifications

Anil Chugh, executive engineer of IDA said that this is an international level swimming pool. The racing pool is 50 meters in length and 25 meters in width and has 10 lanes.

Application made for FINA eligibility

IDA has also applied to the International Swimming Federation (FINA) for approval. If approval is received then international swimming competitions can be held here. At present, the swimming pool is being filled with water which will be filtered.

