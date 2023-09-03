Indore: Man Shoots Friend Over Argument At A Party

Representational photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man opened fire on his friend following an argument during a party at a house under Aerodrome police station jurisdiction on Friday night. The injured person received a bullet on his leg and his condition is stated to be out of danger. Police are investigating the case to know the reason behind the incident.

Aerodrome police station in charge Rajesh Sahu said that Anand Karwal and his friend Vijay Nagar were enjoying a party in a house in the Sangam Nagar area. They had an argument over some issue. The situation turned intense and Anand opened fire on Vijay with a pistol due to which Vijay got injured. He received a bullet injury in one of his legs.

Vijay is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and the police are taking his statements to know the reason for the incident. Information about the pistol used in the crime is also being gathered and the criminal record of the accused is being fetched.