Speed Up Work Of Nayta Mundla Bus Stand & Bhawarkuan Bridge: Collector | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The hope that buses can be operated from the newly-built Naita Mundal Bus stand soon has brightened. Collector Asheesh Singh has given instructions to complete the construction of the approach road. Similarly, he has instructed to speed up the construction work of Bhanwarkuan bridge by removing the hurdles coming in the way.

The collector inspected development works carried out by Indore Development Authority on Wednesday and reviewed their progress. During the inspection, he said that all projects are very important and will play an important role in traffic improvement and hence should be completed as soon as possible.

Collector Singh first started his tour from Nirbhay Singh Patel Bus Terminal at Nayta Mundla. Here he saw the problems being faced in some parts of the RE-2 route road. He gave instructions to solve the problems immediately. He said that the bus terminal should be opened soon after solving the problems.

After this, he came to see the progress of the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) being constructed at Kumedi. It was told that about 70% of the work has been completed. The collector directed that the remaining work should also be completed quickly with top priority. After this, he went to Bhanwarkuan and inspected the under-construction bridge there.

During the inspection, he took information about the obstacles coming in bridge construction. He gave instructions to resolve the problems quickly and construct the bridge at a fast pace. During the inspection, CEO of Indore Development Authority RP Ahirwar, superintending engineer duo Anil Joshi and CP Mundra, executive engineer KD Bhalla, additional DCP traffic Arvind Tiwari and ACP traffic Sanjay Panwar and other officers were present.