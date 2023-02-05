Soybean processing: Training programme held

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day training programme on “Processing of Soybean for Food Uses and Allied Products” was held between February 1 and 3 at the ICAR-Indian Institute of Soybean Research centre.

In the programme, the farmers were informed about the processing of soybean for food use.

A total of 48 members belonging to 8 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) of Sangli district, Maharashtra were trained under the smart agriculture project financed by the Maharashtra government. The programme was addressed by scientists Dr Vineet Kumar, Dr Neha Pandey, Dr Manoj Shrivastava, Dr Mrinal Kuchlan, Dr Rakesh Kumar Verma who delivered interactive technical sessions on soybean seed production, improved soybean production including resource conservation technologies, cold pressed soybean oil and other related themes.

Earlier, in the inaugural session, Bhagwanrao Mane, deputy director (agri) and economist Dhairyasheel Patil informed that they have established FPOs in Maharashtra which are coming up in a big way in soybean production and allied sectors. On this occasion, Dr Mahaveer Prasad Sharma, in-charge of the ICAR-IISR Incubation centre briefed about the number of similar requests being received from other districts of Maharashtra.

He further said within two years of its establishment, the institute agri-business incubation centre has been successful in attracting the small-scale entrepreneurs youth, and such FPOs who have been trained in processing technologies of soybean-based food products like soymilk, tofu, buttermilk, shrikhand, pakauda, halwa, upma and other soybean-based bakery products. He thanked the institute as well as ABIC staff particularly Yogesh Sohani, Abhishek Bharti, Seema Chauhan, Jayashree Vasudevan and Deepak for their efforts for the successful completion of this training programme.

