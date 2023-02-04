Indore: IMC razes 118 houses for road project

IMC bulldozers pull down structures between Banganga railway crossing and ISBT located alongside MR-10 on Friday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday demolished 118 kachha and pucca houses obstructing the construction of RW-1 Road which is being laid from Banganga railway crossing to ISBT located alongside MR-10.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 157 families living in these houses were shifted to the Girnar complex built in Budhaniya area of Bada Bangarda.

The shifting of these oustees was being carried out by the corporation for the last five days. On Friday, around 35 families were shifted to Girnar complex. The corporation had provided Eicher vehicles to them to ferry their stuff. Apart from this, arrangements were also made for their ration and provision. Before the IMC team reached the area to demolish the structures on Friday, some people were seen dismantling the houses on their own. The corporation’s removal team pressed three poclain and JCB machines into service at the area around 10 am and removed the structures. After demolishing the houses, the corporation removed the debris.

Made flats available for two lakhs each

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, IMC provided 400 square feet flats to the outees for Rs 2 lakh each. The outsees were told to pay Rs 20,000 each to the IMC and take possession. The remaining amount of Rs 1.8 lakh would be provided to the flat holders through bank loans.

Road to be built at an outlay of Rs 22 crore

A 30-metre-wide and 1.7-km-long road is being constructed by the IMC from Banganga railway crossing to ISBT under the RW-1 project. Estimated at a cost of Rs 22 crore, construction work of the six-lane road started from the Banganga railway crossing two days ago. This road will further connect with the Laxmibai Railway Station and MR-4. As of now, due to the settlements on this road, the width of the road was only four to five metres at several places. The IMC plans to complete the project in a year.

