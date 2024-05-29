 Soiled Currency Notes Worth Lakhs Discovered During Digging At Moti Sagar Pond In MP’s Agar-Malwa
The notes were discovered by children playing near the boat ghat as laborers cleared bushes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Agar-Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprising turn of events, soiled currency notes worth lakhs of rupees were unearthed during the beautification and deepening work at Moti Sagar pond in Agar-Malwa.

According to information, the notes were discovered on Wednesday morning.

The notes which are now significantly damaged by prolonged exposure to water, were discovered by children playing near the boat ghat as laborers cleared bushes.

Upon learning of the discovery, Agar Municipal Council President Nilesh Jain Patel promptly arrived at the scene and notified the police. Officers from Kotwali police station soon reached the location, secured the money, and transported it to the police station for further investigation.

Municipal Council President Nilesh Jain Patel stated, "The digging work at Moti Sagar pond led to the unexpected finding of these notes, which are believed to be in the range of 5-7 lakh rupees, primarily in bundles of 500-rupee denominations. Unfortunately, the notes have rotted due to water exposure."

The discovery has raised numerous questions about the origin and purpose of the hidden currency, prompting a thorough investigation by the police. As the authorities delve into this curious case, residents of Agar-Malwa await further details on the provenance of the submerged fortune.

