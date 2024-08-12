Shravan 2024: Devotees Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On Fourth Monday Of 'Sawan'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Prayers were offered by devotees at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on the fourth Monday of 'Sawan'. On the occasion, Bhasma Aarti was also performed at the temple.

Prayers were also offered at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh and Sadashiv Mahadev Mandir in Ahmedabad. On this occasion, Mangala Aarti was performed at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Sawan is considered the month of Lord Shiva and it is believed that the devotees who worship Lord Shiva this month receive many blessings. During the Sawan month, a day of Shivratri is also celebrated and the importance of Sawan Shivratri is the same and equal to that of the yearly Shivratri. This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva.

Sawan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects. Devotees undertake fasting and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period.

The cooling rains of Sawan are symbolic of Shiva's compassion and benevolence. During Sawan, devotees typically observe fasts on Mondays, which are considered auspicious. Many choose to abstain from consuming grains and eat only fruits, milk, and specific foods permissible during fasting. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples.

Earlier on Friday, August 9, a large number of devotees thronged Nagchandreshwar temple located on the premises of Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district to offer prayers on the occasion of Naag Panchami.

According to the priests, the doors of the temple are opened only once a year on the day of Naag Panchami for 24 hours. Following the tradition, the doors were opened at midnight and after the worship of Lord Nagchandreshwar, devotees have been offering prayers since night here. It is an ancient temple and there is a very rare idol of Shiva-Parvati residing on Sheshnag along with Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya.

It is believed that by worshipping here in the temple, both Shiva and Parvati are pleased and one overcomes the fear of snakes. There is also a tradition of feeding milk to a snake on Nag Panchami, so devotees are offering milk to the idol of the snake here. Priest Vineet Giri told ANI, "Following the tradition, the doors of Nagchandreshwar temple were opened at midnight and Trikal pujan was performed. After that worship for devotees started and they were offering prayers peacefully. "The administration made suitable arrangements for the darshan of Lord Nagchandreshwar. Along with security, barricades have been installed for the convenience of the devotees so that darshan can be done easily.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said, "Today, the doors of Nagchandreshwar temple were opened and devotees were offering prayers here smoothly. Around 30,000 devotees have already offered prayers till early morning. A complete arrangement of barricades, police personnel, water and washrooms have been made here for the devotees."