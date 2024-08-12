Indore: IMC Uses AI-Powered Drones To Destroy Mosquito Breeding Sites

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the local health department, Indore Municipal Corporation has also deployed drones to spray anti-larval drug on mosquito breeding sites, particularly in areas where stagnant water had accumulated on building rooftops. This initiative, supported by AI technology, is being piloted throughout the month to ensure comprehensive coverage.

In a concerted effort to combat the spread of monsoon-related diseases, IMC on Sunday launched a special cleaning initiative under the "Swachhata Apnao, Bimari Bhagao" campaign. The programme targeted various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and slum areas across the city, aiming to reduce the incidence of mosquito-borne diseases by eliminating breeding sites and raising public awareness. The drive focuses on engaging the community through hands-on participation and education.

-----Key Activities and Highlights-- ---

1. Special Cleaning Campaign A comprehensive cleaning operation was carried out in 29 slums and 80 RWA areas. Volunteers, alongside IMC officials and NGOs, worked to clear waste and sanitise public spaces, directly involving local residents in the effort. More than 700 volunteers, 1,200 children, and 3,000 citizens joined forces in a series of cleaning activities designed to address the unique health challenges posed by the monsoon season.

2. Fogging and Grass Cutting As part of the campaign, IMC teams conducted fogging and grass-cutting operations on major roads and side areas. This is crucial for reducing the mosquito population and preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases.

3. Shramdaan and Awareness Drives Residents were engaged in cleaning activities through Shramdaan, a voluntary labour effort. Additionally, they were educated on maintaining cleanliness to prevent diseases and were administered an oath to uphold cleanliness standards in their communities.

4. Swachhta Rally A rally was organised to promote the message of cleanliness. Participants spread awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean environment and the role it plays in public health.

5. Swachhta and Health Education Residents received detailed guidance on personal hygiene, the importance of cleanliness, and effective disease prevention measures. This included demonstrations on proper handwashing techniques.