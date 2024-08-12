 Indore: 71 Panchayats In The District Declared TB-Free; To Be Honoured With Mahatma Gandhi Statues
Sarpanch and secretaries of these panchayats will be honoured in a special ceremony, where they will receive statues of Mahatma Gandhi in recognition of their efforts

Tarun TiwariUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 08:45 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a milestone toward India's 2025 TB-free goal, 71 gram panchayats in the district have been officially declared TB-free. This achievement is part of a broader initiative by the Health Department, which has been working diligently under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme.

The sarpanch and secretaries of these panchayats will be honoured in a special ceremony, where they will receive statues of Mahatma Gandhi in recognition of their efforts. The district's success comes as part of the TB-Free Gram Panchayat Campaign, launched in 2023 by the Prime Minister while observing World TB Day.

article-image

Of the 334 gram panchayats in the district, 76 were initially targeted for TB eradication, with 71 successfully reaching the goal. District TB Officer Dr Shailendra Jain highlighted the importance of timely patient treatment in achieving this milestone, noting that ongoing efforts will be crucial in maintaining the TB-free status across these panchayats. The campaign, which provides free TB treatment in all government hospitals, is a key component of India's national strategy to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025.

TB patients found in last four years

Year Patients

2021 178

2022 217

2023 224

2024(till June) 109

