Indore: Commerce Beats Science To Dominate IPM Admissions At IIM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, students of commerce background beat their science counterparts in getting most of the seats in IIM Indore’s after-school course titled Integrated Programme in Management. For years, science background students would dominate the admission scenario but commerce students had turned the table in the lately inducted 2024-29 session.

The IPM 2024-29 batch, comprising of 156 students, showcases a strong and diverse profile. The largest academic discipline is commerce, with 75 students indicating a robust interest in business studies followed by PCM with 68 students.

If one goes by states, the most significant representation is from Uttar Pradesh with 23 students, followed by Maharashtra with 21 students, Delhi with 18 and Madhya Pradesh with 16 students. Gender distribution is also notable, with 59 females and 97 males, reflecting a balanced and inclusive atmosphere. ‘The diverse demographic and regional representation enrich the batch with a wide range of perspectives and experiences.

This diverse batch, representing backgrounds in commerce, biology, mathematics, art and humanities, is set to embark on a transformative journey that will profoundly influence their academic and personal growth,’ a press release issued by IIM Indore reads. Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) is the first of its kind in India.

The programme has been accredited by the Association of MBAs, AMBA London (4th and 5th Year). It is a creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students and turn them as leaders through world-class education. IPM is for students who have passed class XII/Higher Secondary or equivalent from schools across India. ‘It is aimed at producing contextually relevant, socially-conscious managers and leaders with a foundation of world class education in social sciences followed by management education,’ says IIM Indore.

Three-year data of admitted students

Batch 2022-27 2023-28 2024-29

Arts 7 3 1

Commerce 61 60 75

Others 5 9 8

Science (Medical) 9 12 4

Science (Non-Medical) 74 72 68