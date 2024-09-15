 Shocker! Army Man Held For Raping Woman In Indore Hotel
Victim alleges that he even tried to push glass into her private parts, accused denies.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 07:39 AM IST
article-image
Shocker! Army Man Held For Raping Woman In Indore Hotel | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An army man posted in Assam was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in an Indore hotel on Saturday. The victim is wife of a bank manager and had gone to meet the accused. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused had even tried to push a glass in her private part causing her injuries. The police said that the accused was arrested within minutes of receiving the plaint.

Women police station in-charge Koushalya Chouhan told Free Press that a 35-year-old woman approached the police station around 11.30 am and lodged a complaint that she was raped by accused identified as Sanjay Yadav of UP in a hotel on AB Road. She stated in her complaint that Sanjay was posted in Assam as Naik in Indian Army.  

As victim was unable to walk properly, SI Rupali Bhadauria immediately took her to hospital for treatment and medical examination. As police vehicle had gone for refilling, she rushed the victim to hospital in an auto rickshaw. Another team rushed the hotel and arrested the accused.     

The woman in her complaint stated that she had met the accused a year ago when he was posted in Mhow. She alleged that later accused reached her place in the city, made an objectionable video and started blackmailing her. She informed the police that after arriving in the city, the accused asked her to meet in the hotel.

When she reached the hotel, the accused started molesting her and eve tried to put a glass in her private parts, the victim alleged. However, she somehow managed to flee and reached the police station. Police also found some blood stains on the bed in the hotel and sealed the room for further investigation. The accused refuted the allegations and said that the woman had called him to the city for a meeting. Police said that further investigation was on into the case.  

