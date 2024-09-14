Horror At Jam Gate: All Six Accused Of ‘Gang-Rape’, Robbery With Army Officers Held |

Mhow/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three of the remaining accused of Jam Gate ‘gang-rape’ and thrashing of army officers were arrested from jungles of Manpur on Friday. Additional SP (rural) Rupesh Dwivedi said that Rohit Girwal (23), Sandeep Bariya (18) and Sachin Makwana (25) were arrested from Palashghat forest area near Manpur on Friday afternoon. They had gone into Palashghat forest after the arrest of their accomplices.

Two Young Officers (YO) had gone for a late night picnic with their two women friends late on Tuesday. Accused Anil spotted them listening to music in their car around 2:30am. He called his accomplices, including prime accused Ritesh, to the spot. They reached the car and first thrashed the officers for money. After that they reportedly held an officer and a girl captive.

The second officer and the other girl were sent to bring Rs 10 lakh. After being informed, police rushed to the spot and took the captive girl and officers to hospital for medical examination. On the complaint of an army officer, police registered a case under sections of robbery, assault and rape with a girl. However, the girl refused has so far steadfastly refused to say anything about rape.

After a few hours of the incident, Pawan Vasunia and Anil Barod were arrested. One of their accomplices and prime accused Ritesh Bhabhar was arrested on Wednesday evening. They are on police remand for three days.

Teams of 8 TIs arrested remaining three accused

On the lead given by arrested accused, the police raided their houses but in vain. Later, the cops were tipped off about accused hiding in jungles of Manpur. Eight TIs (police station in-charges) were instructed to cordon off the jungles and arrest the accused. On the instruction of senior officials, the teams reached the jungle and managed to arrest trio. Police claimed that all six accused have been arrested and the three would be produced before the court.

Giving time to girl to recover: IG

IG (rural) Anurag informed Free Press that the girl, who was allegedly raped, was yet to record her statement. The section of gang rape was added in the FIR on the suspicion and on the complaint of the army officer. We have given time to the girl to recover from her trauma after which her statement would be recorded. Further action would be taken only after recording her statement, he added.