Shivraj is not the CM, but Bhumi Pujan minister, says Kamal Nath as he strengthens Congress' reach in Dhar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): State former chief minister and State Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday visited Badnawar assembly constituency of Dhar district and encouraged party workers ahead of the state assembly elections.

While addressing the public gathering here, Nath made some big announcements including the electricity bill of up to 100 units will be waived off and half the bill will be charged for up to 200 units. go Similarly, an LPG cylinder will be given for Rs 500. Rs 1500 will be given to each woman under Mahila Samman Yojana once the formation of Congress government in the state.

Mentioning the reason behind the announcement, the Congress leader told that by doing this he want to increase the purchasing power of women and the family.

In the beginning, scores of Congress workers and local leaders accorded a grand welcome to Nath.

Nath acknowledges party workers and motivates them to work together. He told party workers that only five months are left before the elections and this time things were different.

“I am a Hindu but I am not stupid. We also have to be the protectors of the culture as BJP has made it a matter of political propaganda and it is being used on a political platform,” Nath said.

Launching a scratching attack on BJP, Nath said in 2018, the public voted for Congress, but BJP bring down our government by horse-trading. We could save our government if we want, but we never wanted to compromise with our principals, Nath said.

Nath even addressed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as “Ghoshna Machine". He only remained the minister of “Bhoomi Pujan”.

"Corruption is at an all-time high in the state. One cannot get done he/her work without a bribe. Apart from inflation, unemployment, corruption, farmer suicide, women atrocities, rape, and crime in every field, mafia rule is going on. Madhya Pradesh has become number one in India in all fields.

"We had waived off the loans of the farmers within 15 months, 100 units of electricity were waived, pension was increased, and cowsheds were developed. So what sin have we committed?" Nath asked.

Earlier, district Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar and Congress leaders presented the picture of Bajrangbali to Kamal Nath.