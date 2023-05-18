Bhopal: 'Learn and Earn' scheme for unemployed youths launched

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To make unemployed youths skilled persons and self-reliant, the state government launched ‘CM Learn and Earn’ Scheme on Wednesday. During the learning process, the selected youths will get a stipend of Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000 PM. This decision was taken in a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Interacting with media persons here at Smart Park after planting sapling on, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said ‘Learn and Earn’ scheme is a revolutionary scheme. The 12 th pass students, graduates, post graduates and diploma holders, aged between 18 years to 29 years, will be eligible for the scheme. Different types of 700 works including engineering, tourism, hotel management, hospital, railway, ITI, software development, banking, Chartered Accountant, industries, MSME, etc will be taught to the students. The beneficiary students will learn work at different places.

During the training, students will get stipend. The 12 th pass student will receive per month a stipend of Rs 8000, ITI pass out youth will get Rs 8,500, diploma holders will get stipend of Rs 9000 and higher degree holders will get a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. Now, children will simultaneously learn work and get stipend. After learning, the students will get jobs at the learning place or will become entrepreneurs. Such students will also get priority in self-employment. He said the unemployment allowance is not a solution for unemployment. He was of the view that works should be taught to youths and money should be given in lieu of it so that arrangement of permanent job could be done for the youths.

From June 7, registration of establishments, who are willing to teach work to youths, will be started. From June 15, youth registration will start and July 15, placement market will start and from July 31, online agreement between state government and institutions will take place. From August 1, youths will start working and they will start getting stipend through Direct Bank Transfer into their account.

State government will deposit 75 % amount of stipend into the account of the student and rest 25 % amount of stipend will be deposited by institution concerned into the beneficiary.

To connect institutions with the scheme, workshops will be conducted in Pune, Bengaluru and Noida. The scheme will be conducted by an empowered committee to be constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of Skill development and Employment Department