Shajapur: Three booked for illegal fishing at Chillar dam

The tender for catching fish from Chillar dam has been allotted to the Fisheries Industry Co-operative Society which has kept a few guards to keep a watch on illegal fishing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police station has registered a case against three accused who were found illegally catching fish from the Chillar dam, Shajapur. Reportedly, when guards caught them doing so, the miscreants started pelting stones at them. Four guards were injured in the stone-pelting with one of them sustaining a fracture in his hand.

Committee member Mukesh Kewat informed that accused Imran, Chhotu, and Nawab, residents of Musakhedi, were involved in illegally catching the fish.

