Shajapur: Minor Dalit girl prevented from going to school by bullies; five injured in clashes

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): “BetiBachao, BetiPadhao” has been touted as an initiative for dealing with discrimination against the girl child and an initiative that encouraged the girl child to study. Contrary to this slogan, a group of bullies prevented a minor Dalit girl from going to school here in Shajapur leading to clashes.

According to details, the incident has been reported from Bavaliyakhedi village of Shajapur district, where a 16-year-old Dalit girl named Lakshi Mewarwas stopped from going to school by a group of bullies. The two sides clashed with sticks. The incident was caught on camera by villagers. Five members of the girl's family have been injured and admitted to the district hospital. Meanwhile, the accused are absconding.

As per Lakshmi, some people of the village are not happy with her going to school and used to forbid her to go to school. She further added that when she was returning from school, Makhan, Kundan and Dharmendra Singh from the village blocked her way and asked her not to go to school. Her brother raised his voice to protest against bullies. Soon, the clash escalated after both sides attacked each other. Narayan Mewar (55), Antar Bai (50), Lakhan Parihar (25), Kamal Mewar (27) and Sachin (16) have been injured in the clash.

Kotwali police station in-charge AK Sesha informed that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and further investigation has been launched.

article-image
