Shajapur: VHP, Bajrang Dal demand action against people who shouted pro-Pak slogans

Bajrang Dal (Representative Image) |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members rushed to Shajapur superintendent of police (SP) Jagdish Dabar's office and submitted a memorandum demanding stern action against those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans during the winning procession of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate.

VHP and Bajrang Dal members raised objections over the incident and organised a vehicle rally from the bus stand to the SP Office.

In the video that went viral on July 17, as soon as the information about the victory of SDPI party candidate Samiullah Khan from ward number 12 came out, a large number of youths gathered in the counting place ITI campus and took out a procession in the whole city by placing the councillor in a wagon with bands. Meanwhile, some youths raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in the victory rally.

This video of slogans of Pakistan Zindabad is becoming viral on social media. The victory procession of the councillor was taken out in the presence of the police. The SP promised them action after conducting an investigation.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins 39 of 70 wards in Shajapur district