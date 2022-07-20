e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins 39 of 70 wards in Shajapur district

In Shujalpur municipality, BJP has won 17 out of 25 wards, while Congress and independents won four each.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
Photo: ANI

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): In Shajapur district, the election results of Shujalpur municipality and three municipal councils ñ Akodia, Pankhedi (Kalapipal) and Polaykalan were declared on Wednesday.

Overall, BJP has won 39 wards out of total of 70 wards in all four civic bodies, Congress emerged victorious on 22 wards, AAP in one and independent candidates on eight wards.

In Pankhedi and Akodia municipal councils, BJP has won eight out of 15 wards each in both the councils, while Congress won six each.

In Polaykalan council, out of a total of 15, both BJP and Congress won six wards each, while independents won three.

