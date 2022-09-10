Shajapur: Student duped of Rs 20 K and bike in connection with rape case

Representative Photo |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of duping a student residing in Vijay Nagar, Shajapur in connection with a rape case of a minor girl has come to the fore on Saturday. According to information provided by the student, a young man suddenly appeared at their house saying that his name has appeared in a rape case registered by the police.

The accused further said that two suspects had already been arrested by the police and offered to get his name removed from the list of suspects in lieu of Rs 50, 000. The accused also threw in the names of three policemen who are posted at Kotwali police station for greater effect. On hearing this, the student Krishna Soni and his father Giriraj Soni panicked and gave rupees 20, 000 and a Honda Shine bike to the miscreant.

Later, the father-son duo reached the police station and registered a complaint with SP Jagdish Dabur. They claimed that they have nothing to do with the rape case and demanded strict action against the accused. Informed Kotwali police station in-charge AK Sesha.