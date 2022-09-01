Shajapur: Cooperation will lead to economic development & employment generation, says Collector

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dinesh Jain said that cooperation will lead to economic development and employment generation. He said this while speaking at the 60th annual general meeting at the district cooperative office where a workshop for the formation of the new cooperative institution was also held on Wednesday.

Along with this, he also inaugurated the printing machine established at the office. Addressing the event, Jain said that the cooperative expansion would help us in developing our economy and will generate more employment.

Similarly, CCB President Patidar said that the step towards self-reliance is to be taken through cooperation. It is a good step in terms of employment in rural areas. Instructions have been given by the state government to give impetus to the new cooperative policy, 2020 of the state government. In the same way, other departments should also constitute cooperative societies for the implementation of their activities.

The members of the general meeting included district co-operative Central Bank Limited former president Shivnarayan Patidar, deputy commissioner, cooperative Manoj Gupta, CEO District co-operative Central Bank Shri KK Raikwar, Dilip Bhanwar and Prabhu Singh Rajput were also present.

