Shajapur: Scores of people participate in Chiller river cleaning drive

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of social organisations accompanied by local residents participated in a shramdaan to remove dirt from the banks of the River Chiller here at Bheem Ghat in Shajapur. The work of cleaning the river along with ghats in the city shall be completed by June 7.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, district collector Dinesh Jain planted saplings here at Mankameshwar temple located in Shajapur. Along with that, the collector appealed for active participation of people of all sections of society in the intensive plantation drive and contribute to environment preservation.

Among various social organisations that participated in the cleanliness drive included Bhim Ghat Temple Committee,

Kanchan Welfare society, Vande Mataram Group, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sarva Hindu Utsav Committee, Pensioners Association, Devnarayan Seva Committee, Scout Dal also participated.

In addition to that, Home Guards, staff of jail department, NCC cadets and various committees of Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad also took part in the drive.