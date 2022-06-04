Bhopal: Want to visit school once or twice a month to teach children: CM

File photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed desire to visit schools and teach children. He said this while inaugurating the Learnings from National Achievement Survey workshop at Kushabhau Thakre International Auditorium on Saturday.

“We should also be ready to play the role of teacher. I also have a desire to visit school once or twice a month and teach children. I went to the classes and discussed with the children,” said Chouhan amidst applause by teachers.

Chouhan said that the people's representatives and various institutions of the society should be connected with education and try to give shape to personality of children. Teachers and students of government schools are second to none, he added.

He urged the former students of different fields to visit their alma mater once or twice a year and help in development of the facilities.

Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has achieved fifth position in the country in National Achievement Survey 2021 in the field of education by doing innovative work. Improvement is clearly visible in the field of education, he further said.

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) is conducted every three years. Prior to this, in the year 2017, MP was ranked 17th in this survey.

Chief Minister Chouhan also interacted with the teachers associated with the National Achievement Survey on the occasion.

Chouhan said that a task force has been constituted in the new education policy in the state, in which the process of continuous dialogue is going on.

He said the best performing teachers should be rewarded and felicitated through ranking system.

He also asked the schools to ensure personality development of students through organisations like NCC.