Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission issues bailable arrest warrant against Rajya Siksha Kendra Commissioner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has issued a bailable arrest warrant against Rajya Siksha Kendra Commissioner Dhanraji S and instructed him to appear before the commission in person on June 30, said the officials on Saturday.

The officer was summoned several times into a case registered by the commission, but every time he ignored the commission’s instructions.

The commission took cognizance into a matter in which many schools of Bhopal city and adjoining rural areas were not having boundary walls.

One of the primary schools, Rasalkheri situated at Bhopal Vidisha road also did not have the boundary wall. There is a highway in front of the school and a railway line passing from the backside of the school premises.

The school was constructed in 2001 and there are around 250 students studying in the school. Two teachers of the school regularly used to stand at the highway to secure the children for the safe highway crossing.

The commission served several letters and personal letters to the commissioner into the issue, but he did not respond.

Recently he was given a letter to appear in the commission on May 9 but again he ignored. Following which, the bailable arrest warrant was issued and the additional commissioner of police Bhopal was instructed to take action into the matter.