Shajapur: Health of over 30 people affected due to food poisoning

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): The health of more than 30 people was affected after consuming food at a Bhandara organised in Mewasa village. Notably, these days Kanya Bhoj and Bhandara are being conducted in every Garba pandals and temples due to Navratri festival.

According to people who visited Mewasa village Bhandara, they experienced a feeling of nausea after eating kheer. After complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain, the relatives took the victims to the hospital. 14 people were admitted in City Hospital and 18 in Goyal Hospital.

On receiving the information, former MLA Arun Bhimavad reached the hospitals along with his colleagues and discussed the condition of the patients. Dr Nitin Thakur stated that all the patients were primarily treated and their condition is stable.

