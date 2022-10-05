Indore: Unidentified people beat up cop in Mhow

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified people beat up Raghunath Tomar, a constable posted in the sub-jail located in adjacent Teli Kheda area. The constable had food in his house after duty. He then went to Teli Kheda to buy household items with his family at around 9:30 pm. During this, three people came on a motorcycle and one of them hit Tomar with a stick.

After that another person attacked his leg and knee with a sharp object. Tomar’s family informed the deputy jailor about the incident who along with his colleagues came and took him to hospital. As soon as information about the incident spread, senior officers of the police station reached the spot.

A case was registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The deputy jailor said that due to the absence of street lights in surrounding areas, it remains dark and drug addicts take advantage of the situation. A letter was written to top officials including the village city council but the lights were not installed.

Read Also Mhow: Effective road movement taken out