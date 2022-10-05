Mhow: Effective road movement taken out

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Vijayadashami, an effective road movement was taken out in the city by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The path movement this time has been taken out from many markets of the city. The self-confidence, uniformity and discipline became evident in the path movement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The volunteers walked in uniform, stepping on the beat of the band.

Weapons worshipped on Vijayadashami

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, weapon worship was done in police stations on Wednesday. The weapons kept at the places were worshipped according to the law. On this occasion, senior police officers including the in-charge of the station were present at Pithampur and other places.

Read Also Election Commission honours Mhow's centenarian resident