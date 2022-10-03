Election Commission honours Mhow's centenarian resident 

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Old Age Day, the Election Commission honoured people above 100 years of age on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons. The event took place in Indore and 103-year-old Jagdaiah, a resident of Raja Gali, Mhow was invited to the event. But she could not go to Indore. Election Commission officials reached her house on Saturday afternoon and honoured her with a shawl, shriphal and a letter of honour.

Her grandson Sanjay Jaiswal said that his grandmother is completely fit even today and does not have any kind of disease and does her work by herself.

Read Also Mhow: Mhow bags 3rd place in Swachh Survekshan among Cantt Councils