Mhow: Mhow bags 3rd place in Swachh Survekshan among Cantt Councils

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow Cantonment Board has bagged the third position in the Cantonment Council across the country in the annual cleanliness survey Swachh Survekshan 2022 on Saturday. Last year, Mhow was ranked sixth in the survey. As soon as the announcement was made on Saturday evening, there was an atmosphere of happiness in the whole town.

Station Commander and Cantonment Board president Joy Biswas and CEO Rajendra Jagtap, Health Inspector Manish Aggarwal and Anil Bhati and others were felicitated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. This time in the cleanliness survey, Ahmed Nagar ranked first in the 62 Cantonment Councils across the country, second place went to Ahmedabad.

However, there is not much difference in the marks of the three councils. This time the Health Department of the Cantonment Board was working day and night for the cleanliness survey throughout the year. 165 sweepers kept cleaning twice a day. To make the city clean and beautiful, bicycle-shaped figures were installed in the garden from scrap.

Beautification was done by putting pots made of waste at the intersection. Exhaust fans have been installed to avoid foul smells in public urinals. The officers also kept monitoring the work of the employees from morning till evening. The ranking of the Board has seen progress over the years from 33 in the first survey to 22, 11, 07 and last year it was in sixth place.