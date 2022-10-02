Bhopal: Monsoon activities slow down; Hot, humid & cloudy, no change in weather till Oct 4

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon activities have slowed down in the state as the weather conditions are passing through a transitional phase. Only a few places in the state received light showers.

According to the meteorological department, light rain occurred in some parts of Indore, Ujjain divisions in the last 20 hours. Rainfall was recorded in Dharampuri, Mhow (2 cm each), Nalcha, Bagli, Maheshwar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Khachrod (1 cm each).

In next 48 hours, rain accompanied by thunder is likely to occur in Vidisha, Raisen, Betul, Harda, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat districts. There will be no major change in weather condition till October 4.

As rain has receded, the day's temperature has gone up. The highest maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius was recorded in Rajgarh and Ratlam in the last 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperature of 20 degrees was recorded in Mandla, Malajkhand, Betul and Raisen respectively.

As per the weather department, there will be no heavy rainfall except spells of light rain. The weather remained humid in many parts of the state. With this, fans and air conditioners are back in use.