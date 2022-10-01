Bhopal: ‘Construct CM Rise School buildings keeping need of differently-abled in mind’

PS Tribal affairs department Pallavi Jain Govil |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The revamp and repair of the old buildings and construction of the new buildings for CM Rise schools should be done keeping the needs of the students, especially of differently-abled students in mind,said principal secretary, Tribal Affairs Pallavi Jain Govil.

Priority should be given to the needs of students and other users, taking their comfort and convenience into consideration. For this, consultations should be held with the principals of the schools, teachers, parent-teachers association and representatives of the students, she added.

Govil was addressing a workshop of engineers of the Tribal Affairs Departmental from different districts at Noronha Academy of Administration on Friday.

The role of departmental engineers in strengthening the existing structure of CM Rise schools and in the new concept plan was also discussed at the workshop. Also, issues related to infrastructure repair and DPR were discussed. In the workshop, discussions were held on ensuring the high-quality construction of buildings of CM Rise Schools and completion of work within the stipulated time period.

Along with this, presentations on tribal art on the buildings of the schools were given. Commissioner Tribal Affairs Department Sanjeev Singh and Divisional Deputy Commissioner Seema Soni were also present on this occasion.

Azim Premji Foundation trains teachers of Tribal CM Rise Schools

A five-day training camp organised by the Tribal Affairs Department for the teachers of CM Rise Schools ended on Friday. Around 100 secondary level teachers from across the state participated in this camp organised at the National Institute of Agricultural Extension and Training, Bhadbhada Road. In this camp, experts from Azim Premji Foundation gave training to the teachers on the nature of language teaching, grammar and aesthetics and social understanding of literature. Along with this, various sessions were organised for them on many topics related to mathematics and algebra. Teachers were also given an educational tour of CM Rise School, Barkhedi.

Read Also Bhopal: Teams formed to check weight of school bags