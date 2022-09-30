Bhopal: Teams formed to check weight of school bags

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : Special teams have been formed by District Education Officers to carry out inspections to check the weight of school bags in accordance with the directives given by School Education Minister Indar Singh Parmar to check the weight of school bags and to ensure that school bags weigh within the permissible limit.

Talking to “Free Press”, school education minister (independent charge) Indar Singh Parmar said that directives have been given to check the weight of school bags and District Education Officers (DEOs) have to ensure the compliance of the order. He also informed that as per rule, there is a provision for taking action in violation of the directive.

When contacted, Bhopal district education officer Nitin Saxena told “Free Press” that special teams have been formed to carry out random checking drives to check the weight of school bags of students.

It was after much hue and cry by the guardians over the growing weight of school bags of their kids that the state government decided to check the weight of the bags.

In Bhopal, some time back, school bags were checked by teams of District Education Office and Child Commission respectively. The weight of bags of students in Carmel Convent School, Saint Joseph School, Sagar Public School, Jawahar School was checked. DEO Nitin Saxena said that notice had been served to Saint Joseph School and clarification has been sought over the school bag weight issue.