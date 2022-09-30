Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a programme meritorious student award ceremony in Bhopal on Friday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 25,000 each among 91,498 meritorious students who scored 75% and above marks in class 12 examination to buy laptops on Friday.

During the event organised at Lal Parade Ground here, the chief minister said, "The state government has made arrangements to help the students of the state to pursue doctoral, engineering studies and to improve their entrepreneurship skills and get them into business.”

He called upon the students to set their own goals and chalk out a path for achieving them by working hard. “Don't worry; your Mama is with you, and the state government is with you,” he added.

With one click Rs 25K was transferred in accounts of 91,498 meritorious students for laptops | FP

"Tum bas padhte raho aur badhte raho, baaki sab tumhara mama dekh lega ( ‘you just study and march ahead towards your goal, worry nothing as the government will take care of the rest),” said the chief minster addressing the students at the ceremony.

The CM also said that the government will bear the expenses of higher education of the meritorious students - who secured 70% in class 12- if the parents' annual income is less than Rs 6 lakh per annum.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed over cheques of Rs 25000 to meritorious students for purchase of laptops | FP

Proud to receive cheque from CM's hands: Anand Hiremath, Subhash Government Higher Secondary School pass-out told the Free Press, "I have always been good at studies. I am pursuing engineering from VIT(Vellore Institute of Technology), Bhopal, on a 100% scholarship. I'll decide after four years what I actually want to do. Right now, I am just pursuing the degree as it is free of cost."

‘Huge boost to self-confidence’: A class 12 pass out who has received the amount for the laptop said that she under family pressure had to get married at young age. “The family had even asked me to discontinue my studies, but the Rs 25K being given for laptop has given boost to my confidence and now I can convince my family to let me study further,” said the student.