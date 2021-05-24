Shajapur: Additional collector slaps youth for opening shop during lockdown, video goes viral

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): After Surajpur district collector Ranbir Sharma in Chhattisgarh was found slapping a man while enforcing lockdown in the district, state’s Shajapur district witnessed a similar incident where additional district magistrate Manjusha Rai lost temper after she found a person for violating the lockdown.
ADM Rai allegedly slapped a person as he had kept shop open saying he is operating his business from his house. Upset with his claim, ADM allegedly slapped the boy while accompanying policemen admonished shopkeepers for opening their shoe outlets during curfew hours. Though the incident was reported about two days back, the video went viral on Monday.
Attempts to contact additional district magistrate Rai or district magistrate Dinesh Jain failed after repeated attempts as they did not take calls.
However, speaking to local media, ADM Rai said that a corona curfew is in force in area and administration expects everyone’s support. Action has been taken against violators under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.
“People need to understand the importance of following norms in such critical conditions as their one small mistake can turn into a catastrophe,” Rai said.
Meanwhile, as video went viral, netizens questioned the extent of power authorities exercise to impose social protocol during the pandemic. In recent weeks, there has been an uptick in violence from both uniformed and non-uniformed officers against citizens, as other videos on the internet have shown.
