Chhattisgarh CM orders removal of Surajpur collector for slapping man

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday ordered the removal of Surajpur collector, Ranbir Sharma, after a video of him assaulting a man went viral on social media. The collector had slapped the man for violating COVID-19 norms.

CM Bhupesh Baghel has condemned the incident and has directed the District Collector to be discharged of his duties with immediate effect.

Taking to Twitter, CM Bhupesh Baghel said: "Through social media, the case of misbehaviour of a young man by Surajpur collector Ranbir Sharma has come to my notice. It is very sad and condemnable. In Chhattisgarh, no such act will be tolerated at all. Instructions have been given to remove collector Ranbir Sharma with immediate effect."