Chhattisgarh CM orders removal of Surajpur collector for slapping man

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday ordered the removal of Surajpur collector, Ranbir Sharma, after a video of him assaulting a man went viral on social media. The collector had slapped the man for violating COVID-19 norms.
CM Bhupesh Baghel has condemned the incident and has directed the District Collector to be discharged of his duties with immediate effect.
Taking to Twitter, CM Bhupesh Baghel said: "Through social media, the case of misbehaviour of a young man by Surajpur collector Ranbir Sharma has come to my notice. It is very sad and condemnable. In Chhattisgarh, no such act will be tolerated at all. Instructions have been given to remove collector Ranbir Sharma with immediate effect."
"Such conduct is not acceptable in the official life of any officer. I am upset with this incident. I apologize to the young man and his family," the Chief Minister added.
Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government issued orders appointing Gaurav Kumar Singh as the new collector of Surajpur.
The Indian Administrative Service officers association has also condemned the actions of the District Collector of Chhatisgarh's Surajpur.
"It is unacceptable and against the basic tenets of the service and civility. Civil servants must have empathy and provide a healing touch to society at all times, more so in these difficult times," the IAS Association posted on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/IASassociation/status/1396306236996419586?s=20
In a video that went viral on social media, District Collector Ranbir Sharma is seen slapping a man who attempts to show him a piece of paper, while explaining the reason for been out during the lockdown. The collector throws the youth's phone on the road and asks accompanying policemen to hit him. Sharma is heard saying in the videos "maaro ise" (beat him).
The Surajpur collector Sharma later explained that the man in the viral video had lied to officials that he was on vacation and there was no proper documentation to justify his claim and the person also misbehaved with officials. Sharma issued a public apology for his outburst stating that his intention was never to disrespect anybody.
(With inputs from Agencies)
