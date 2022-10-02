Sendhwa ranks 13th in cleanliness survey in state

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa has bagged 13th rank in the less than 1 lakh population towns in the State’s Annual Cleanliness Survey 2022, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

At the same time, the town has bagged 32nd rank in the zone in the Swachh Survekshan (cleanliness survey) 2022 by securing 4650.39 out of 6000 points. 

Speaking on the occasion, civic body chief Basanti Bai Yadav expressed gratitude towards sanitation workers and citizens of the town. She further told that it is a proud moment for all residents, officials and municipal councillors who worked together to make the town stand true to its identity as a beautiful city. However, the city's ranking has dropped from the last year's in terms of cleanliness in the state’s annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced on Saturday. Efforts are on to rank number 1 again in the state. She appealed to citizens to cooperate in making the town clean.

