Sendhwa: Cops move swiftly, recover woman’s gold chain lost during fair

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police moved swiftly on Saturday to recover a gold chain within minutes after a thief had snatched it from a woman during a fair at Bijasan Mata Temple in Sendhwa.

A 64-year-old woman, identified as Manorama Agrawal, a resident of Thikri village of Barwani district was robbed of her chain when she visited the fair at Bijasan Mata Temple along with son Gaurav Agrawal and daughter-in-law. Soon after she raised an alarm, the cops were alerted and the SHO too was informed. A team of Sendhwa Rural Police and Women Police Force swung into action and intercepted three suspicious women.

Upon investigation, they revealed that they reside in a slum area near Rajendra Nagar, Indore. The police recovered the gold chain from the possession of one of the women and promptly returned it to its rightful owner.

Further information about the culprits is being collected.

The cops have also made an appeal that wearing expensive jewellery in public could make people a target for thieves; therefore avoid wearing valuable jewellery in public. Manorama Agrawal and her family members thanked the police for the swift response. Sendhwa Rural SHO Kapis, principal constable Ram Kishore Prajapati, woman constable Rekha Pandey along with city safety committee members played a crucial role in the case.

