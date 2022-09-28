Sendhwa: Former tehsil clerk arrested for making fake lease papers

Imagesbazaar

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police arrested then clerk Anil Bhatore from Indore for preparing fake lease papers of land.

According to information, Bhatore, a resident of Ward No 01 Housing Board Colony, Sendhwa worked as a clerk in the tehsil office from 1984 to 2020. Here he prepared forged documents of lease land. He has accepted to have committed the crime. Police produced him before the local court, from where he was sent to jail.

Earlier, acting on the recommendation of Sendhwa naib-tehsildar Rahul Solanki, office of the sub-divisional magistrate had ordered Sendhwa police to book Kailash Atre and Anil Bhatore under Sections 420 (cheating),467, 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

Sendhwa city police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav informed that while searching for the accused, they came to know that Bhatore was in Indore. A team of police rushed to Indore and arrested Anil Bhatore, 63.