Indore: Yogesh Mehta and Tarun Vyas elected president, secretary of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the biennial elections of the managing committee of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) held for 2022-’24, young industrialist Yogesh Mehta and Tarun Vyas were elected president and secretary.

The results were declared at the annual general meeting of the AIMP held here on Tuesday. The association was established in 1959. Located in the Pologround Industrial Area, it has over 2,000 members today and is an apex body of SMEs of the state.

Outgoing president Pramod Dafaria presented the proposal for unopposed elections to all the posts. Subsequently, Mehta was declared elected as president, Vyas as secretary, Prakash Jain as senior vice-president, Dilip Dev and Harish Bhatia as vice-presidents, Harish Nagar as joint secretary and Anil Paliwal as treasurer. The members elected to the executive committee are: Satish Mittal, Pramod Jain, Kulwant Singh Gandhi, Amit Dhakad, Manish Choudhary, Girish Punjabi and woman entrepreneur Reena Jain. On this occasion, panel convenor Om Dhoot, Hemant Mehtani, Alok Dave, Vinay Kalani and Mohansing Raghuvanshi were also present.

Will work for development of industries in state: Mehta

Talking to Free Press, Mehta expressed his resolve to make solid efforts for the development of industries. He said, “We’ll extend the AIMP up to the district level and work for setting up export-oriented units. The AIMP will work as the nodal agency for offering jobs to youths and providing trained candidates to industries”.

