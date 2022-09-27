Indore: New ICU inaugurated in Robert Nursing Home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new intensive-care unit (ICU) was inaugurated at Robert Nursing Home on Tuesday. On this occasion, deputy commissioner Rajneesh Shrivastava, zilla panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma, dean of MGM College Dr Sanjay Dixit, secretary of Robert Nursing Home Dr Vijaysen Yashlaha, president of Rotary Club of Indore Sangeeta Chopra and other donors were present.

Secretary of the nursing home Dr Yashlaha said that the ICU equipment had been provided by Rotary Club. There are 10 beds in the ICU with advanced technology equipment. Out of these, five beds have been donated by Rotary Club and the remaining five by Rajnikat Mehta, Dr Mukesh Khapra, Dr Yogesh Malviya and Dr Apporv Choudhary. He said that better medical services would be provided to the residents of Indore district through this ICU.