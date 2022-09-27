e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: New ICU inaugurated in Robert Nursing Home

Indore: New ICU inaugurated in Robert Nursing Home

Secretary of the nursing home Dr Yashlaha said that the ICU equipment had been provided by Rotary Club. There are 10 beds in the ICU with advanced technology equipment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 09:12 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new intensive-care unit (ICU) was inaugurated at Robert Nursing Home on Tuesday. On this occasion, deputy commissioner Rajneesh Shrivastava, zilla panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma, dean of MGM College Dr Sanjay Dixit, secretary of Robert Nursing Home Dr Vijaysen Yashlaha, president of Rotary Club of Indore Sangeeta Chopra and other donors were present.

Secretary of the nursing home Dr Yashlaha said that the ICU equipment had been provided by Rotary Club. There are 10 beds in the ICU with advanced technology equipment. Out of these, five beds have been donated by Rotary Club and the remaining five by Rajnikat Mehta, Dr Mukesh Khapra, Dr Yogesh Malviya and Dr Apporv Choudhary. He said that better medical services would be provided to the residents of Indore district through this ICU.

Read Also
Indore: Poor response to free precautionary dose; only 16% people take ‘third dose’ in city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: New ICU inaugurated in Robert Nursing Home

Indore: New ICU inaugurated in Robert Nursing Home

Khandwa: School director's son thrashes minor student caught cheating in exam

Khandwa: School director's son thrashes minor student caught cheating in exam

UJJAIN STATE CABINET MEET: Govt to ensure resurrecting perennial form of river Kshipra

UJJAIN STATE CABINET MEET: Govt to ensure resurrecting perennial form of river Kshipra

MP: Huge cache of poppy straw, firearms recovered from Neemuch in CBN raid

MP: Huge cache of poppy straw, firearms recovered from Neemuch in CBN raid

Navratri 2022: Goddess of the Day, Maa Brahmacharini

Navratri 2022: Goddess of the Day, Maa Brahmacharini