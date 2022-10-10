e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSendhwa: Ginning traders to observe strike after Mandi tax inaction

Sendhwa: Ginning traders to observe strike after Mandi tax inaction

In this order, the members of the ginning traders association, Sendhwa have submitted a memorandum to Mandi secretary Laxman Singh Thakur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The ginning traders will launch an indefinite strike from Tuesday demanding reduction of Mandi tax on cotton. In this order, the members of the ginning traders association, Sendhwa have submitted a memorandum to Mandi secretary Laxman Singh Thakur.

It has been stated in the memorandum that the ginning business of the state is going through a period of great crisis due to excessive market tax. According to association president Gopal Goyal, currently they have to pay 1.70 per cent as tax which is high when compared to other states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, which is 0.25 - 0.50 per cent.

Reportedly, the association had also submitted a memorandum addressing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on October 3 but nothing happened. Due to this, traders will now be go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday.  It's worth mentioning, the government will lose crores of rupees of revenue because of the strike.

Read Also
Sendhwa: Police hold human trafficking awareness campaign
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: State chapter of Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs launched

Indore: State chapter of Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs launched

Indore: In a first, FASTag car parking facility launched in the city

Indore: In a first, FASTag car parking facility launched in the city

Indore: Using new formula, revised PSC, 2019, results declared

Indore: Using new formula, revised PSC, 2019, results declared

Indore: Urbanisation planning workshop inaugurated

Indore: Urbanisation planning workshop inaugurated

Indore: Governor’s advice to Adivasis, ‘Don’t marry if suffering from sickle cell anaemia’

Indore: Governor’s advice to Adivasis, ‘Don’t marry if suffering from sickle cell anaemia’