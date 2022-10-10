Sendhwa: Ginning traders to observe strike after Mandi tax inaction

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The ginning traders will launch an indefinite strike from Tuesday demanding reduction of Mandi tax on cotton. In this order, the members of the ginning traders association, Sendhwa have submitted a memorandum to Mandi secretary Laxman Singh Thakur.

It has been stated in the memorandum that the ginning business of the state is going through a period of great crisis due to excessive market tax. According to association president Gopal Goyal, currently they have to pay 1.70 per cent as tax which is high when compared to other states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, which is 0.25 - 0.50 per cent.

Reportedly, the association had also submitted a memorandum addressing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on October 3 but nothing happened. Due to this, traders will now be go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday. It's worth mentioning, the government will lose crores of rupees of revenue because of the strike.