Sendhwa: Police hold human trafficking awareness campaign

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Rural Sendhwa Police on Sunday held an awareness campaign which aimed to educate people about human trafficking crimes, bring attention to the suffering of victims and promote and protect their rights to devotees thronging at Bijasan Mata Temple, amid a nine-day long festival of Navratri.

The campaign comes as a part of a series of initiatives launched by the Headquarter to protect children and women's rights and enhance public awareness of abuse or trafficking in women and children. The campaign has warned against human-trafficking by installing two huge screens at the temple premises. Short films such as Sunahare Pankh, Asli Hero and other such films were launched by the police headquarters in order to create awareness on human trafficking and their rehabilitation.

Human trafficking is an international crime and it is not a problem which can be solved in a day and everybody should come forward to solve this menace and make scope so that the affected persons can be rehabilitated and seek solutions for prevention and combat human trafficking. Devotees were urged to identify human trafficking victims and call on toll-free hotline numbers 100, 112, child helpline number 1098 and woman helpline number 1090 immediately.