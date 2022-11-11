Sendhwa: Gambling den raided, 5 held

Representative Pic | IB

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Rural SENDHWA Police on Friday arrested five gamblers from Mogri Kheda village of Sendhwa and recovered stake money of Rs 5,490 from their possession.

Police have launched a massive operation to crack down the gamblers under direction of the superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Kumar Shukla. As a part of which, Rural police SHO Anokh Singh Scindia received a tip-off regarding gambling den active in Mogri Kheda village on Thursday night.

Acting on the tip-off, the police raided a gambling den and arrested five from the spot. The gamblers arrested from the area have been identified as Nasir Sheikh (38), Bhaidas Solanki (41), Saddam Kakkar (23), Kailash Kapade (45) and Ashok Verma (49).

They have been booked under section 13 of the Gambling Act. Sendhwa Rural SHO Anokh Singh Scindia, sub-inspector (SI) Deepak Thakur, principal constable Ritesh Vagila and the entire team played a commendable role in this case. The superintendent of police has announced a reward for the entire team.