Sendhwa: Teak wood, 5 cutter machines worth Rs 10 Lakh seized

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step, 5 cutter machines and 6-7 cubic metre teak wood have been seized from Devli village under Khargone forest range in Barwani district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest department officials raided Devli village on Wednesday and seized planks of teak and sal wood and 5 cutting machines from the spot. Giving information, Sendhwa forest divisional officer Anupam Sharma said that wood smugglers had perhaps got the information of the operation for which they managed to flee away.

Further, he said that such operations would continue in the future as well. The main accused Mohan Gulsingh, Gandas, Indas escaped from the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. The value of confiscated wood and machines is estimated to be worth over Rs 10 lakh (as per market value).

Forest division officer Anupam Sharma, sub-divisional officer Mani Shankar Mishra, deputy ranger Rajkamal Arya, zone assistant officer Pradeep Pawar and the entire forest department team played a crucial role in this case.

