Sendhwa: Embezzlement of funds; arrest warrants issued against 8 gram panchayat sarpanchs, secretaries 

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The sarpanchs and secretaries of eight villages in Sendhwa district have been found guilty of misappropriation of funds allocated for development work. On Monday, during the TL meeting, the district panchayat CEO was instructed to take appropriate action against them.

Following instructions, arrest warrants have been issued against the accused and notices have been issued for recovery of the amount under Section 92 of the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Village Swaraj Act 1993.

According to information accessed, the recovery of more than Rs 10 L amount has been pending from Devli gram panchayat, more than Rs 62 thousand from Mohanpura Gram Panchayat, over Rs 1 Lakh recovery amount from Panjariya Gram Panchayat, over Rs 1 Lakh from Thikri Gram Panchayat, over Rs 2 Lakh recovery pending from Koyadiya, over Rs 2 Lakh from Sindhi gram panchayat, Over Rs 17 Lakh from Ubadgarh gram panchayat, over Rs 1 Lakh recovery was pending from Talvada Bujurg gram panchayat of the district. Police have recently apprehended sarpanch and the secretary of Ubadgarh gram panchayat and sent them to Central Jail Barwani.

