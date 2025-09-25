Indore News: Auto Driver Found Murdered On Bijasan Temple Road | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An auto rickshaw driver was found brutally murdered near Bijasan Temple late on Tuesday. His head was bashed in, most probably with a stone that was found lying nearby. So far, police do not have any suspects.

According to police, deceased has been identified as Deepak Kirar (45), resident of Siddharth Nagar. He was spotted by a flower seller of the temple, and he informed deceased’s family members. Later, the police were also informed.

Police said they believe that he was attacked over an old rivalry.

Police said every day, Deepak used to reach home after bowing his head on the stairs of the temple. He possibly argued with the killer/killers who attacked him with a stone.

Family members informed police that earlier Deepak and his family stayed in Harsiddhi area of the city, and had shifted to Siddharth Nagar three years ago. They also told police that Deepak had an argument with someone a week ago. He is survived by his wife and three children.